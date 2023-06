The highly anticipated mythological drama Adipurush, starring superstar Prabhas, has been released today in theaters worldwide. Directed by Om Raut, this pan-Indian film has been in the headlines for its grand magnitude and the ensemble cast ever since the makers had dropped the film’s teaser. While the day 1 collection of Adipurush at box office is yet to come, advance booking numbers came across quite positively. Now, as per the latest buzz, the creators have also sold the digital rights of the film. Also Read - Adipurush Box Office Day One: Prabhas starrer to rake in Rs 90 crore from India itself decimating Pathaan's record?

When and Where to watch?

Adipurush has been released in theatres today. But in case you miss out watching the magnum opus, it will be released on OTT platform - in two languages Hindi and Telugu - after 50 days of its theatrical release. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital rights of Om Raut’s directorial. Going by the numbers mentioned by OTT Play, the streaming platform has purchased the digital rights of Adipurush for a staggering sum of Rs 250 crore. Also Read - Before Adipurush, THESE films with big hype did not meet the expectations of the audience [View List]

Made on a humongous budget of Rs. 500 crores, Adipurush has already earned a whopping amount of Rs. 270 crores from its theatrical distribution rights in both Hindi and Telugu languages. Now, it has gained another Rs. 250 crores from selling the digital rights. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas' die hard fans beat up an individual who criticized the movie [Viral Video]

About Adipurush

Adipurush, directed by filmmaker Om Raut, is a cinematic adaptation of the epic Ramayana. It stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh will be playing the role of Lakshman. Adipurush has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

Adipurush Trailer

The three-minute long trailer of Adipurush encapsulates the essence of Ramayana with glimpses of some of the most pivotal scenes of the holy epic.

Watch the full trailer here:

Released a month ago, the trailer has over 74 million views.