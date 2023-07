Adipurush, featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon has been a hot topic of discussion among fans and critics alike. The movie has been making headlines yet again, this time with speculations about its OTT release date. There have been widespread speculations about an early digital release on OTT platforms. However, the latest reports seem to have put these rumours to rest. Also Read - Amidst Adipurush criticism Om Raut shows support for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

According to the latest reports, sources close to the media website have confirmed that there is no change in the initial plan for the film's digital debut. 'Adipurush' will stick to its original release schedule and make its way onto OTT platforms as planned. The movie will be available in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

As a reminder, Adipurush is set to be available exclusively on Netflix when it premieres on OTT platforms. Initially, the movie's producers were rumoured to have teamed up with Amazon Prime Video, but Netflix secured the digital streaming rights for an estimated Rs 250 crore.

The film directed by Om Raut narrates a modern retelling of the epic Ramayana, with Prabhas portraying the character of Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of Ravana, and Sunny Singh portrays Hanuman. Directed by Om Raut, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

Adipurush, made with a massive budget of approximately Rs 450-500 crore is still far away from the Rs 300 crore mark in India. It has only managed to collect around 282.33 crores at the box office, leaving the producers facing potential losses of up to Rs 200 crore.

One of the key reasons behind the film's mixed performance at the box office might be the controversy surrounding certain dialogues. The original ‘Lanka Dahan’ scene featuring Bajrangbali's character sparked outrage among the audience due to objectionable lines. However, the makers decided to address the issue and made necessary changes, replacing the word 'baap' with 'Lanka' in the new prints.

Recently, the Allahabad High Court criticized the film's makers for allegedly distorting the Ramayana and questioned the censor board about the possibility of revoking the film's certificate.