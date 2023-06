Adipurush is one of the most-anticipated pan-Indian films of 2023. The movie is touted to serve the audience with a fresh retelling of the mythological epic, Ramayana. Embedded with top-notch VFX and graphics, this Prabhas-starrer is expected to be a visual spectacle. Ahead of Adipurush’s release on June 16, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Also Read - Adipurush star Prabhas participates in Suprabhata Seva at Shree Ventakeshwara Swami temple ahead of pre-release event; gets mobbed [View Pics]

Recently, the Adipurush team announced that there would be one unsold seat in every theatre. The seat will be left empty in reverence to Lord Hanuman.

The statement tweeted on the microblogging platform read, "Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it."

“Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman," the statement added.

Not long ago, the makers released the soothing Ram Siya Ram soundtrack from the film, which was well-received by the masses. Movie enthusiasts, who were earlier displeased with the VFX, have now lauded the colour grading and graphics in Adipurush. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s pair have also received much positive attention.

Adipurush is helmed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Apart from Prabhas who will be playing the role of Ram, Kriti Sanon will be essaying the character of Sita. Saif Ali Khan has slipped into the shoes of the antagonist, Ravana in Adipurush. The film, made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crores, has reportedly recovered Rs 432 crores from non-theatrical business.

Expert trade analysts suggest that Adipurush is likely to cross the 100-crore bridge in its first three-day opening. It will hence pave the way for the film to turn out to be a blockbuster. But these are assumptions as of now. Adipurush, a pan-Indian marvel will be released in five languages namely, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.