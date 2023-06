Despite all the negative reviews, Om Raut’s Adipurush has managed to have a successful weekend, and as per trade experts and critics, the film has claimed that it is in 100 crore plus profit and has minted more than 340 crore globally. While fans are lashing out at Om Raut for messing up the film badly, many other actors, like veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, are heavily criticising the film and calling it a big joke. The Shaktimaan star lashed out at the writer Manoj Muntashir for writing such dialogues in the film and says that history will never forget this. Also Read - Amidst Adipurush criticism Om Raut shows support for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Amid all this criticism, Om Raut has been trending on Twitter, where one of the videos of Prabhas asking the filmmaker to come to his room is going viral. This is an old video from the trailer launch of the film, and the fans are reacting to this video and are claiming that this is Prabhas' real reaction after reading the reviews of the film.

Om Raut, Sita ma is not someone whom you can sexualise in your movie just to earn some money. Sita ma is Jagat janani, she taught the meaning of courage, purity, dedication, loyalty, and sacrifice to everyone and you are doing this to her? Shameful, Please apologise!! pic.twitter.com/UNrm9DNUc3 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) June 19, 2023

Why ! Why ! Why Om Raut??? No need to show Mercy, It's Right Time to Make ur Voice Otherwise You will have to answers to ur Upcoming Generations. Plz Give ur Full support (Follow & Retweet) to #BanAdipurushMovie

#Adipurush #AdipurushReview #BanAdipurush #Prabhas #OmRaut… pic.twitter.com/ta3FBHz6Pf — Factz_Galaxy (@FactzGalaxy) June 18, 2023

Om Raut is being strongly lashed out by the fans and viewers for many reasons where one of the user is upset with the filmmaker for sexualising Sita Maa as they weren't happy with Kriti Sanon's outfit as Janaki.