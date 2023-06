Adipurush starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas as Janaki and Raghav is surrounded by massive controversy. The film that has a backdrop of Ramayana has received major backlash from fans. Many are calling for a boycott of the film that has been directed by Om Raut. Apart from this, the lead cast of the film also remained in the headlines as rumours were heard that there is something brewing between Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. None of the stars have confirmed any reports. In a recent interview, Prabhas heaped praises on Kriti. Also Read - Adipurush box office collection Day 4: Prabhas starrer crashes on first Monday; controversy heavily impacts the film

has THIS to say about

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Prabhas spoke about he spoke about working with Kriti Sanon and stated that cinema is a universal language. He went on to add that it does not matter that they come from different industries as art keeps them connected. He went on to add that Kriti Sanon is a professional actor and he shares a great rapport with her. Prabhas was quoted saying, "Cinema has a universal language, and so does the content. That’s why, today, different industries and working styles don’t matter. Both of us belong to Indian cinema, and art is the common thread that connects us. The synergy comes in organically with great content and craft. Kriti is a very balanced and professional actor. We shared a great rapport." Also Read - Adipurush controversy: Manoj Muntashir gets security from Mumbai Police over threats to life [Check Deets]

Earlier, Kriti Sanon had also heaped praises on Prabhas and said that only he has the purity in his eyes to play the character of Lord Ram. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas was unwilling to play Lord Ram; Here’s how Om Raut convinced him

Trending Now

Adipurush controversy

Talking about the controversy, the constant negative critism has pushed the makers to make a bold decision. They have decided to change certain dialogues of the film that hurt the sentiments of the audience. In the film there is a dialogue 'Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi tere baap ki' mouthed by the character of Hanuman that did not go down well with the audience. The portrayal of Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh/Raavan also was heavily criticised by the masses. The lead star cast of 's show Ramayan also slammed the makers of Adipurush.