With Adipurush, has delivered his third movie that has made above Rs 100 crores on the opening day. He is undoubtedly the biggest pan-Indian star right now. It would not be wrong to say that Prabhas' unbridled stardom has helped in bringing huge numbers for Adipurush after the wave of negativity and disappointment with Om Raut's film. It was recently said that he is charging Rs 150 crores for a movie. This is far greater than stars like , and . These three are known all over India for their acting prowess but their movies do not bring in these numbers.

PRABHAS' HUMBLE START WITH EESWAR

Prabhas' huge fee is a matter of much discussion. The macho star who is connected to the film industry had a humble start in the film industry. He made his debut in 2002 with the film, Eeswar. It was in 2002. It seems he was paid Rs four lakhs for that movie. It was a routine love story made by Jayant Paranjee. Post that, his career had good and bad phases. He has also faced string of flops. The maximum fee he earned was Rs 25 crores for SS Rajamouli's . That fee was paid for both and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Since then, the growth in his fee has been exponential to say the least.

SUPERSTAR IS A CONSIDERATE ACTOR

After Baahubali 2 made above Rs 1000 crores at the global box office, he hiked his fee. It was reported that he charged Rs 100 crores for . That action movie made by Sujeeth had a budget of Rs 300 crores plus. was his leading lady. Prabhas never confirmed rumors of charging Rs 100 crores for a film. He said that Baahubali had raised expectations from him. He said that he took a 20 per cent cut for Saaho as the movie went over budget. Prabhas said he could not charge his usual amount knowing that finances were a stress for his associates.

It was reported that Prabhas reduced his fee from Rs 100 crores after Radhe Shyam tanked badly at the box office. It seems he returned 50 per cent of the amount to help the makers who were struggling. Radhe Shyam made losses of close to Rs 80 crores which is huge. It was said that Prabhas demanded Rs 120 crores for Adipurush which later went upto Rs 150 crores. This means that Adipurush is made on a budget of a whopping Rs 700 crores. The film is doing roaring business in the South of India.

Prabhas gave almost four years of his life to Baahubali. The actor gained immense weight which caused him a lot of issues. From Rs 25 crores in Baahubali to Rs 150 cr in Adipurush, this is simply staggering.

The superstar is charging the same sum for Nag Ashwin's Project K and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. It seems he has agreed for a profit cut for Hombale Films' Salaar. Prabhas is working on a lower fee for Raja Deluxe.