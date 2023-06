Adipurush is out in cinemas and stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film also has a more stellar star cast apart from these three. The Om Raut directorial is heavily panned by fans online too. Yes, you read that right. Well, the audience had some high expectations from the Prabhas starrer movie. He is a Pan-India star and the last two movies did not create the impact that one imagined. And hence, all the hopes had been from Adipurush. While Twitter is not mincing their tweets about Adipurush review, the fans who openly expressed criticisms are getting thrashed by Prabhas' die-hard fans. Also Read - Adipurush to Saaho: These big films starring Prabhas fail to impress after his massive Baahubali success

Adipurush review: Prabhas' fans beat up an individual for criticizing the movie

Believe it or not, that's actually true. Prabhas' Adipurush was watched by an individual who was then asked to review the film on camera. It was the paparazzi down in the South at some cinema hall, it seems. When asked by another fan about what the fan who criticized Adipurush is saying, another user commented that the fan just said the movie is bad. And soon after the fans started thrashing him. One of the fans asked him if he was high while watching Adipurush to which the reviewer replied saying that he watched the film with his two eyes and with his aspects on. Also Read - Public Review : Adipurush Public Review: Fans call it a 'Sure-Shot Blockbuster'; Prabhas-Kriti chemistry gets thumbs up

Watch the video of the cast of Adipurush attending the screening of the movie here:

A Reddit user questioned if the reviewers spoke anything against Prabhas to which the user commented no. Well, that does it no? Another fan questioned the authenticity of the video saying that it was cut and something might have enraged the fans to which a user said that they have watched the whole video and that he/she did not find anything wrong in what he said. The user said that the reviewer was just trying to give his pov but the fans were too aggressive. Also Read - Adipurush: Sunny Singh opens up on playing Laxman and his bond with Prabhas

Trending Now

Watch the video of Prabhas' die-hard fans beating up a critic fan here:

Prabhas fans are very loyal to the actor. And they do not like anyone slamming him or talking bad about him. Meanwhile, due to the online negative buzz, some of the fans have been sharing tweets about Prabhas’ upcoming film line up which include Salaar, Project K and Spirit. They are pining their hopes on these films.