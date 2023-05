Adipurush has been trending ever since the trailer came out yesterday. As we know, the teaser was panned by the majority for a number of reasons. But Om Raut and team have redeemed themselves with the trailer. makes for an imposing Lord Ram, while has effectively conveyed the vulnerability of Janaki. plays Lord Hanuman while Saif Ali Khan has been kept under wraps as Ravaan. Fans feel the madness will be at another level once they show Saif Ali Khan as Ravaan. The actor had done a fab job in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as well. Also Read - Adipurush Trailer launch: Kriti Sanon sits down on ground as audience packs theatres; the actress' gesture gets a mixed response [Watch Video]

ADIPURUSH TRAILER BEATS RRR

The Hindi trailer of Adipurush beat the numbers of RRR (Hindi) very comfortably. As of now, the trailer of Adipurush (all languages) has 57.2 million views. This is not even the first 24 hours. Fans have loved the BGM, 's voice, Prabhas as imposing Lord Ram, the music and voice of Saif Ali Khan at the end. The film has a massy vibe much like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Netizens have praised the makers for working hard after the intense criticism and bringing forth a truly impressive trailer. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have spoken about how touched they are to be a part of this project. Kriti Sanon even sat down on the floor during the event.

PRABHAS FANS OVER THE MOON OVER THE FILM

While the neutral audience has mixed views on how Prabhas has been presented as Lord Ram, his fans have loved Om Raut's presentation. There are some who feel that even or Jr NTR would have been a better choice. Take a look at some of the tweets here...

Kannada : 1.7M total views : 57.20M RRR record 51.12M (24 HRS) broken #AdipurushTrailer #Adipurush #Prabhas #KritiSanon #OmRaut — sai vivek (@viv_e_k_07) May 10, 2023

Adipurush looks set for a bumper opening going by these statistics. The film is arriving on June 16, 2023 pan-India. There were rumours of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's alleged growing fondness during the shoot.