Adipurush is releasing tomorrow. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's movie based on the Ramayan is directed by Om Raut. The film is made on a budget of over Rs 500 crores. With the delay, the cost is rumoured to have increased to Rs 600 crore plus but there are no confirmed reports. Saif Ali Khan is playing Raavan in Adipursh. Makers have kept his character under wraps, and it is supposed to be the USP of the film. Adipurush is one of the biggest films for Indian cinema this year. Everyone is waiting with anticipation to see if it will shatter the records set by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in 2023. Also Read - Prabhas’ kind gesture towards Salaar crew is winning Internet, fans call him 'pure soul', 'king'

It seems there is madness in cinema halls of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to secure tickets by fans of Prabhas. He is the biggest pan-Indian star. Now, many people from the Telugu industry are coming forward to wish Prabhas. As we know, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, Abhishek Agarwal and Ananya Birla have bought 10,000 tickets to show Adipurush to under privileged kids. Celebs are also wishing Prabhas for his big release. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas’ film to have a Rs 85 crore opening, predicts PVR Icon CEO

Can’t wait to watch this magnum opus on the big screen tom!

My best wishes to Prabhas anna & the entire team of #Adipurush ???#JaiShreeRam pic.twitter.com/37VvXYe7Jq — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) June 15, 2023

The most divine tale has been re-imagined like never before! ?? Let's celebrate our Lord Shri Ram and his story at #Adipurush theatres near you. All the success to our darling #Prabhas garu, @omraut ji and the whole Adipurush team! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/c3ICYDxLNd — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) June 15, 2023

Jai Shri Ram ?

Let's celebrate our Mythological masterpiece Ramayana through #Adipurush in theaters tomorrow ? Sending my heartfelt wishes to #Prabhas garu and the entire team for a monumental success. ❤️@omraut @kritisanon @AAFilmsIndia @UV_Creations @peoplemediafcy pic.twitter.com/agrz2cqjxf — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) June 15, 2023

Prabhas Anna... who is the man with a Golden Heart has set the box office on GOLD ? yet again...

Celebrating #Adipurush like our own film...

Go watch in theatres tomorrow.. Have u got u tickets yet ? I have mine ??? #JaiShriRam @TSeries @omraut @kritisanon @UV_Creations… pic.twitter.com/LzYYMsfzjH — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 15, 2023

This Magnum Opus deserves all the love and luck! Congratulations on a massive opening. As tomorrow dawns, may this redefine the history of Indian Cinema. Many Wishes to our darling #Prabhas and to the entire team of #Adipurush. pic.twitter.com/GF8DsKlovy — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) June 15, 2023

As the curtains rise on #Adipurush, we extend our warmest wishes to our #Prabhas and entire team for bringing this grand vision to life. May the film enchant and inspire audiences across the globe and may it leave an indelible mark in the annals of cinema. Good luck, team… pic.twitter.com/GzB7k3J0zk — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) June 15, 2023

We can see that everyone is sending best wishes to darling Prabhas. The hunk is back after the disastrous Radhe Shyam. One of the USPs are the song, Jai Shree Ram and Siya Ram are hits. The makers have kept a seat empty in every theatre for Lord Hanuman. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon talks about Prabhas and his expressive eyes amid dating rumours, says she can't imagine anyone else playing Raghav