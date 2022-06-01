Adipurush: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer's WHOPPING budget will leave you STUNNED [Read Deets]

Prabhas starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The movie, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, is slated to hit the big screens on 12th January 2023. The film was earlier scheduled to release in August this year but was postponed. Adipurush is based on Ramayana and Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in it. Saif portrays the character of Lankesh, and Kriti will be seen as Sita. Recently, in an interview, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed the budget of the film, and it will leave you stunned. Also Read - Ananya Panday reveals she was asked to get a boob job in her initial days

While talking to Pinkvilla, Kumar said, "Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. For that film, we know that the opening will be giant with houseful board across. So, we will try to optimise the demand for the film by going ahead with blockbuster pricing. We know people will come to see it irrespective of pricing as it is a one-off it's kind event cinema and there is only limited capacity. So, we would make sure, to go all out with this film."

Well, fans of are also eagerly waiting to see him in Adipurush as the actor's last two releases and Radhe Shyam failed to make a mark at the box office. The franchise made Prabhas a pan-India star, but he is yet to recreate the magic of Baahubali 2 at the box office. In fact, Radhe Shyam, which was released earlier this year, is one of the biggest flops of 2022 to date.

There have been multiple reports about the launch of Adipurush’s first look. However, the makers have not yet confirmed when they will start the promotions of the film.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in movies like Salaar and Spirit. The former is being directed by KGF 2 fame filmmaker Prashanth Neel, and it also stars in the lead role.