Adipurush starring Prabhas is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Om Raut directorial also starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and more was supposed to be released last year. After a minor setback, the film is now finally seeing the light of the day. Fans of Pan-India star Prabhas are eagerly awaiting the release of the same. Ever since it was announced that Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Ram in this re-telling of the Hindu epic, Ramayan, fans have been hailing him. Just a couple of hours ago, the makers released the second trailer of Adipurush and their belief that Prabhas is apt for the role just increased. Now they are just waiting for the movie to release and watch Prabhas as Lord Ram in cinema halls. Seeing the response to Adipurush Trailer 2, Prabhas has made a promise to his darling fans. Also Read - Adipurush box office Day 1 prediction: Prabhas starrer to mint Rs 30 crore in just Hindi circuit; claims KRK

Prabhas expresses his gratitude to fans at the Adipurush trailer 2 launch

Prabhas is one of the most humble stars we have in the film industry. He never misses an opportunity to thank his fans for their continuous love and appreciation. An example of Prabhas's love for his fans has recently been witnessed at the pre-release event of the Adipurush where he made a promise to them. "You guys (fans) are our strength darlings. I love you, love you. I may speak less on the stage but I will guarantee you guys two films a year and with a possibility of three films a year as well," Prabhas promised his darling fans on stage at the Adipurush pre-release event yesterday. His statement is going viral in the entertainment news now. Also Read - Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan as Raavan creates fan frenzy, 'Best Lankesh for Prabhas' Raghava'

Watch the video of Prabhas making a promise to his fans at the Adipurush pre-release event here:

You guys(Fans) are our strength darlings. I may speak less on the stage but I’ll guarantee you guys two films a year & with a possibility of three films a year as well. - #Prabhas #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/aGSYyonB8W — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) June 6, 2023

Talking about Adipurush, the movie is heavily based on VFX effects. As for the star cast, apart from Prabhas, we have Kriti Sanon playing Sita, Sunny Singh playing Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan playing and Devdatta Nage playing Lord Hanuman in the movie. Adipurush is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore and as per the latest report, the film has already recovered Rs 435 crore. Adipurush is releasing on 16th June in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Also Read - Has Adipurush already covered Rs 435 crore out of its Rs 500 crore budget? Prabhas ready for box office storm