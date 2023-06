Adipurush has crashed down and how. After making Rs 350 crores plus at the global box office, Prabhas' movie tanked down like anything. Besides the box office disaster, the film has been slammed by almost everyone. From shoddy VFX to the cringeworthy dialogues, the film has been labelled as an insult to Hindu sensibilities and ethos. Adipurush makers had to change dialogues to cool down the anger amongst the masses. They have also slashed prices but people are just not going to the theatres. The majority on social media have also lashed out at the film. The whole cast of the OG Ramayan and Mukesh Khanna have been scathing in their words for the Adipurush team. Also Read - Adipurush: Cricketer Virender Sehwag takes a dig at Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer; 'Ab pata chala Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara'

Now, the head priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple has come out and praised Adipurush. He said that a group of priests from the temple went and saw the film. He said that they did not find anything extremely objectionable. But he said that they suggested some changes. The head priest said that there are quite a few versions of the Ramayan in India. He said that filmmakers are okay to exercise certain amount of liberty when it comes to the final product. He said that people enjoyed watching it with 3D glasses.

This is in sharp contrast to what some people have said. Manoj Muntashir said that Adipurush was his version of the Ramayan. He has faced maximum criticism along with maker Om Raut. People like Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia expressed disappointment with the film. In fact, revisions were also made. Sunil Lahri told Bollywood Life, "I do not think so. The damage is huge. It has been extremely hurtful for millions of Indians to see such a version of Ramayan. What is even more painful is the fact that it is made by an Indian production. This is one thing no one will forget soon?"

Adipurush is made by T Series. Bhushan Kumar has claimed that the film has not flopped. On opening day, it made Rs 35 crores in the hindi belt, and Rs 60 crores in the South Indian region. Given the star power of Prabhas, this could have been a huge hit if the movie was a more polished finished product.