Adipurush has seen a revival that few would have expected. When the first teaser came out in 2022, filmmaker Om Raut was trolled life right and centre. The online bashing made the makers return back to the drawing board. Now, the movie is coming on June 16, 2023 and experts are predicting Rs 100 crores at the box office in the first weekend itself. Now, it has been reported that movie has already recovered 85 per cent of its budget. Adipurush has been made on a budget of Rs 500 crores. The movie is bankrolled by T-Series and a staggering sum has been spent on the VFX of the film. Also Read - Top 6 stars in Rs 1000 crore club, will Prabhas do it again with Adipurush?

The entertainment site Bollywood Hungama has reported that Adipurush has already recovered Rs 432 crores already. and 's movie has made Rs 247 crores from its non-theatrical avenues like satellite rights, music rights, digital rights and so on. The portal reported that Adipurush has made Rs 185 crores as minimum guarantee from the South. This means that producers will break even if the movie makes above Rs 100 or 120 crores at the box office. The upgraded VFX has helped the film. But what has made maximum impact is the music of Ajay-Atul. Also Read - Adipurush: How trolling over poor VFX proved to be a boon for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon film

The songs of the movie are being liked a lot. The chant of Jai Shree Ram at the end of the trailer has given goosebumps to the audience. Prabhas has a huge fan following all over India. Trade experts feel that Adipurush will cross Rs 100 crores in the first three days only just from the Hindi belt. People who have seen the second trailer of Adipurush are saying that it is bigger and better than the first one. The delayed really seems to have helped this film. Also Read - Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon bring alive the timeless tale of Raghava and Janki; Netizens say ‘film is getting bigger and better’

Kriti Sanon said that playing the role of Janaki/Sita Maa was the most humbling experience of her life. The film is expected to release at over 8000 theatres in India. The maximum number will be in North India. The songs are already massive on YouTube. Prabhas needs a big hit to redeem himself after the debacle of Radhe Shyam. The film suffered losses over Rs 100 crores. Kriti Sanon's last movie Shehzada was also a flop at the box office.