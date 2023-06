Adipurush is the movie which is on everyone's lips. , and Saif Ali Khan's epic film has come out today. But people are sorely disappointed with the VFX and how some of the dialogues have been written. Filmmaker Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir are under fire by most netizens. A number of memes around Adipurush has flooded Twitter. Whether it is the sight of with the ten heads or the scene of Lord Rama, people are laughing out loud. But the movie has made above Rs 35 crores in the Hindi belt, and actual numbers are expected tomorrow. Also Read - Adipurush Vs Brahmastra: Unhappy with Prabhas, Om Raut film, netizens reflect on being too critical of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji's effort [Read Tweets]

In the middle of all this, Thane police has put out a lookout for a person who made a meme of Adipurush involving the CM of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. Netizens are having a huge laugh on this. The picture with the CM of Maharashtra has gone viral on Twitter. Take a look at what social media had to say on this...

Thane Police keeping a track on trolls!

So thane police has no other job but to jail a guy for a tweet. Are there no other important things out there in thane like robberies,rapes and murders? What about freedom of speech?

We can see that people are wondering what offended the Thane Police so much. This is one of the first times that cops have reached out like this. Adipurush has been in the making for more than a year. Fans have loved the scenes of and Janaki, along with the songs and BGM. Let us see if the police catches hold of this person, and what will be the outcome. Prabhas' fans are on a rampage watching the film in South India.