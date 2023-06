Ahead of Adipurush's release, the final trailer of the mythological drama was launched in Tirupati. Present at the grand trailer launch event were lead actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. They were joined by director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar. During the event, Prabhas made a kind gesture towards Kriti Sanon which grabbed the attention. He is observed holding him back from holding Kriti Sanon’s waist. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over it and hailed the actor. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon gets a goodbye kiss from Om Raut; BJP state secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu slams them only to delete the tweet later

and launched the final trailer of their upcoming movie Adipurush. The actor looked dapper in a white kurta while Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous in a black saree. It was an enormous event with a large audience attending it. A musical band chanted Jai Shri Ram engaging everyone hailing Lord Shri Ram. It was a goosebumps moment. Prabhas along with Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar recited the chants and pulled Kriti Sanon who was sitting behind. The adorable video of the two went viral on the internet. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas makes a promise to fans, 'I guarantee you guys two films a year'

While everyone was busy hailing Lord Shri Ram with chants of Jai Shri Ram, Prabhas asked Kriti Sanon to join them. She was sitting on a chair when the actor held her hand and brought her forward. He is then seen stopping himself from holding Kriti Sanon at the waist. While standing by one another he steps back and put his hands in his pockets instead of holding Kriti’s waist. His kind gesture won fans and netizens lauded him for his gentleman act. Also Read - Adipurush box office Day 1 prediction: Prabhas starrer to mint Rs 30 crore in just Hindi circuit; claims KRK

Trending Now

Watch Prabhas stopping himself from holding Kriti Sanon’s waist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@prabhas_g.o.a.t)

According to reports the event was extremely grand that around Rs 3 crore was invested. It is said that the cost of the event is equivalent to Kriti Sanon’s fees for the film. Approximately fireworks worth RS 50 lakh were used. Adipurush is scheduled to release in theaters on 16th June 2023. The movie is a cinematic adaptation of Ramayan for the youth and the young generation to know about Indian cultures and mythology stories.

About Adipurush

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas in the role of Raghava aka Lord Ram, and Kriti Sanon will essay the role of Janki aka Sita. Apart from the two Saif Ali Khan will essay Lankesh aka , while will be seen playing Laxman, and Devdutt Nage will play Lord Hanuman. The movie is directed by Om Raut and bankrolled by under the banners of T-Series.