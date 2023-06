Adipurush was finally released on 16th June after a long wait and humongous hype. The mythological drama managed to mint Rs 340 crore worldwide on its opening weekend despite being heavily trolled. The movie faced backlash over the poor portrayal of characters, dialogues, and visual effects. Prabhas who plays Lord Ram in the movie was initially unwilling to be a part of the movie. However, director Om Raut convinced him and brought him on board. Also Read - Adipurush controversy: Dipika Chikhlia turns Sita again; netizens say, 'Aapke jesi Sita Mata...'

In a recent interview with India Today, Om Raut revealed that when he thought of the movie he could only think of . He later shared that it was not easy to convince him. Earlier when the filmmaker approached the Baahubali star with the script he was reluctant to play the role on the screen. The director shared the story of how he persuaded him to take up the big role. He had a telephonic conversation with Radhe Shyam actor during the pandemic. Prabhas asked what is that he wants him to play and Om Raut replied Prabhu Shri Ram. Also Read - Adipurush: OG Ram Arun Govil calls Prabhas starrer ‘Hollywood ki cartoon’, lashes out at makers, 'What was the need to... '

Om Raut told that he wants him to play Raghav in Adipurush. Prabhas questioned if he is serious and how this will happen. It was impossible for Raut to narrate the film on a Zoom call to a big star. He then got a pilot who was ready to fly him from Mumbai to Hyderabad in a day. The director specially went to Hyderabad to talk to Prabhas and when he narrated the film the actor immediately said yes. Raut revealed that Prabhas was very excited and he's always a person who's backed him and believed in the direction that he wanted to go in. The filmmaker further said that the actor has always been there and by the grace of God, he thinks he will be there even in the future. Also Read - Adipurush first weekend box office collection: Prabhas BEATS Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and more with a big margin

Trending Now

Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The main characters were portrayed by Prabhas as Raghav aka Lord Ram, essayed the role of Janki aka Sita, played Laxman, Devdatta Nage was seen as Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan portrayed as Lankesh. The film helmed by Om Raut was jointly produced by T-Series and Retrophiles.