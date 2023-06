Adipurush pre-release event held in Tirupati was a massive hit. Hundreds of people showed up to attend the grand event where the final trailer of Adipurush directed by Om Raut was launched. From the cast, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and others attended the event. Kriti Sanon who plays the role of Janaki in the film looked mesmerising and how in a pretty brown saree with a backless blouse. She took to the stage and had only good things to say about co-star Prabhas. Also Read - Adipurush pre-release event: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon share a warm hug; Saif Ali Khan gives it a miss for Taimur's football session [VIEW PICS]

Kriti Sanon started off her speech by addressing the crowd with a namaste. She then recalled that she started off her career with Telugu film industry and now after nine years, she has got this incredible opportunity to star in a pan-India film like Adipurush. She called it a 'precious film' and a 'special character'. Talking about her character in the film, Kriti Sanon said, "I think this character chose me and we all are blessed to be part of this film. Janaki chose me to play this character. This is beyond just a film. We are coming to the theaters on June 16 and we need all your blessings, said Kriti Sanon."

Then she spoke about Prabhas. When asked how is the star off-screen, Kriti Sanon mentioned that he is not at all someone who does not talk. Rather, he talks a lot. She called him a darling and a sweetheart and also revealed that he loves food. He was quoted saying, "He is a very hard-working and a very sweet person. He is also a man who likes food very much. Seeing the purity in his eyes, I don't think anyone else can do the character of Rama in this movie." Kriti Sanon and Prabhas also shared a warm hug at the event when they marked their entries. Their pairing and the chemistry is being loved by the masses.

Watch the Adipurush final trailer below:

Saif Ali Khan who plays the role of Lankesh, the main antagonist in Adipurush, was missing from the grand event. Fans are mighty impressed with the second trailer of the film and are looking forward to its release. Adipurush will hit theatres on June 16.