Adipurush has made it to theatres. The film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and more is directed by Om Raut. Fans had great hopes and expectations from Adipurush but going by Twitter reactions, it seems the makers have failed to impress the audience. Adipurush is trending on Twitter since its release and it is not for good reasons. From memes to anger - Adipurush is the centre of attention of all. Now, Ramamand Sagar's son Prem Sagar has reacted to alleged 'tapori' dialogues mouthed by Raavan and Hanuman in the film.

As reported by Live Hindustan.com, Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar shared that he has not watched the movie starring , yet. When he was narrated the dialogue 'Tel Tere Baap Ka, Jalegi Tere Baap Ki, Lanka Laga Denge' mouthed by Hanuman in the film, he laughed and mocked Om Raut saying that the filmmaker has tried to make a marvel like film. He further went on to add that his father Ramanand Sagar also used creative liberty while making the show Ramayan but he understood Lord Ram. He also spoke about Saif Ali Khan's look as Raavan in the movie. He said that Raavan was a learned man and that it is not right to project him as a villain.

Prem Sagar was also asked to share his views on Om Raut making Ramayan keeping in mind the current generation. He said that if Om Raut wanted to make a modern Ramayan he should have made it at Breach Candy or Colaba. He added that it is not right to hurt people's sentiments like this. He also mentioned that people like Krittivasi and Eknath also penned Ramayan but they did not change the facts.

All about Adipurush

Adipurush also stars as Laxman, as Indrajit and many more stars. Despite all the negative reviews, Adipurush is expected to get a bumper opening. The first day box office collections are yet to come it but it is being expected that the film will kill it at the box office. Let's wait and watch.