Adipurush has been receiving constant backlash from the masses, ever since the film made its premiere in the theatres on June 16. In fact, actor Sunil Lahri, who essayed the character of Laxman in the critically-acclaimed, 1987 soap opera Ramayana, has also given a big thumbs down to the film. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sunil Lahri shared his personal review of the Om Raut directorial, condemning the film. Here are some excerpts of what Sunil Lahri said about and 's film.

Sunil Lahri calls Adipurush to be a ‘haywire’

"I really cannot understand who were they (Adipurush makers) catering to. Na narration, na story na characterisation. Sab kuch haywire hai. Different dikhane ke naam pe satyanash kar diya (Everything is haywire. They destroyed everything to make it different)," began Sunil Lahri. He also pointed out faults regarding the film's characters which according to him had not individual traits. "Ram and Lakshman didn't have any differentiation, looked and behaved the same," he said.

Sunil Lahri criticises Adipurush’s poor character graph

Coming to Saif Ali Khan's , Sunil Lahri opposed the fact that he was turned into a blacksmith, beating onto irons. The actor further expressed his displeasure over Saif Ali Khan's "obnoxious" haircut and Meghnad's character, asking how come Meghnad could have sported tattoos in that era. "It's a shame," he said. Sunil Lahri raised objections over Raavan ditching his Pushpak Viman and riding on a giant bat instead.

Sunil Lahri on Adipurush’s dialogues

Not just the VFX, Adipurush’s dialogues have started a meme fest on social media. A particular dialogue of Devdutta Nage’s Hanuman, speaking with Meghnad has received severe criticism for its colloquial use of language. Highlighting the issue, Sunil Lahri revealed that he was aghast after finding out that Manoj Muntashir penned the dialogues. “... he (Manoj Muntashir) really respects our culture and religion. And then he writes such dialogues?” he said in shock.

Sunil Lahri praises Saif Ali Khan’s Raavan in Adipurush

Sunil Lahri opined that he felt the makers were either “blindfolded” or “hypnotised” while making the film, to produce such a disappointing retelling of Ramayan. Even before Adipurush was released, the actor shared that he had an inkling of the film missing an emotional connection. He initially thought it to be a story about the early men. Keeping aside the umpteen flaws, Sunil Lahri only found Saif Ali Khan justifying the role of Raavan. “Others failed miserably,” he declared.

Adipurush box office collection

Adipurush was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crores. It is said to have recovered Rs 432 crore from non-theatrical revenues. Despite poor reviews, the film, in three days has grossed approximately 340 crore at the ticket window, reports The Indian Express.