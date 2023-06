Adipurush fever is on. All are waiting with bated breath for Om Raut's magnum opus to hot the theatres. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and more, it is one of the most expensive films ever made. Adipurush has its roots in Ramayan with Prabhas playing the role of Bhargava, Kriti Sanon being Janaki and Sunny Singh being Laxmann. As the release date is soon approaching, fans are looking forward to the film. Looks like Ranbir Kapoor is also very excited. As per the latest reports, he has plans in mind to give underprivileged kids a treat by booking Adipurush tickets for them. Also Read - Adipurush kiss controversy: Chikur Balaji temple head priest strongly reacts, 'Get a room'

As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, is going to book almost 10,000 tickets of the movie Adipurush for underprivileged kids to watch the film in theatres. An official poster announcing the same was also shared. The film is going to release on June 16.

The grand pre-release Adipurush event

The makers of the film are ensuring that Adipurush gets the biggest opening ever. Recently, an event was organised in Tirupati that had hundreds of fans in attendance. , , and all others were present. From music performances to Ramayan play - it had it all. As per the reports, makers spent almost 3 crore over this event. As reported by Etimes, the amount was equivalent to what Kriti Sanon charged for the film. Adipurush final trailer was also launched at this event.

Adipurush box office

Going by the latest buzz, it seems that Adipurush is already on its path to become a box office success. It has been reported that Adipurush has already made Rs 435 crore even before its release. The film's budget is said to be Rs 500 crore. The digital rights have been reportedly sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 250 crore. However, there is no confirmation on these reports as yet. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.