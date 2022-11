Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is postponed again. A couple of weeks ago, the Adipurush teaser was released online which got a lot of flak from the audience. Fans were utterly disappointed with the teaser, especially the VFX. Om Raut got a lot of flak from the fans. The director had tried to defend the movie and the visuals stating that it was not meant for mobile screens at all but only the big screens. However, his justification was rejected by the fans. And looking at the larger picture now, the makers have revealed the new date of Adipurush. The film is postponed and will hit the screens later in 2023. Om Raut released a statement.

Om Raut releases a statement on Adipurush's postponement

It is a good decision by the makers of Adipurush. Since the release of the teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan starrer, Adipurush has been nothing but a subject of controversy. Netizens trolled the poor VFX and staunch Hindus were baffled at the look of Saif Ali Khan's Ravan. They felt that Ravan was khilji-fied. Well, the criticisms have been taken in a constructive manner and the makers are acting upon it. Om Raut has released a statement on the postponing of Adipurush.

The director said that Adipurush is not a film but a representation of their devotion to Lord Ram, Sanskrit and the rich mythological history. So in order to make the visual experience satisfying, the makers have decided to postpone the release. The teams are working on the same. Adipurush's new release date is 16th June 2023. It is a big trend in Entertainment News.

Check Om Raut's Adipurush postpone Instagram post here:

Prabhas starrer Adipurush was scheduled to release in January 2023. However, the reactions have made the makers to rethink, and work on the lack. Prabhas' fans were very much upset with the teaser. Especially, after the debacle of Radhe Shyam, the fans were hoping to see a resurgence in Prabhas' career with Adipurush.