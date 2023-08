Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has been in the news ever since the movie released. The film was one of the most talked about but post its released, the makers were trolled. The movie is based on the epic, Ramayana, and it was trolled for its bad visual effects, poor characterisation, and pedestrian language. The film also did not do well at the Box Office. It was trolled massively but the Box office numbers were decent. The film collected Rs 287.97 crores in India. A lot of celebrities and fans criticized the film for the poor story writing and the VFX. The language used in the film for the mythological characters also grabbed a lot of negative comments. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin being very careful after Prabhas' Adipurush debacle

Adipurush on OTT

Despite of the decent Box Office numbers, the makers of Adipurush decided to silently push the movie on OTT. After two months of its theatrical release, Adipurush quietly released on OTT. The makers did not have promotions for it anywhere.

On August 11, the film released on Prime Video and Netflix. The film released in the four South Indian languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on Prime Video. On the other hand, the Hindi version released on Netflix. The movie has originally been made in the Telugu and Hindi languages.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is made on a budget of over Rs 600 crore and is one of the costliest films in the history of Indian cinema. Considering the budget of the film, it is termed as a commercial failure even after earning a gross worldwide approximate collection of Rs 390 crore.

Adipurush released on June 16. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava aka Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Janaki aka Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh aka Ravana. Apart from them, Sunny Singh is seen as Sesh (Lakshmana), Devdatta Nage as Bajrang (Lord Hanuman), Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit (Meghnada), Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari, Siddhant Karnick as Vibhishana, Krishna Kotian as Dashratha.