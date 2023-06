Adipurush is ruling the headlines ever since it has released and for all the wrong reasons. The makers and the cast of the film are being slammed left, right and centre for portraying the ancient epic Ramayana in a way that is not acceptable to many. From dialogues to looks, VFX and more - netizens are thoroughly disappointed with Adipurush. The film stars Prabhas as Raghav/Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki/Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh/Raavan. Mukesh Khanna, Sunil Lahiri and many have objected to Adipurush. Now, Kriti Sanon's mother seems to have come out in support of the makers. Also Read - Asur 2 director Oni Sen has THIS advice for filmmakers amidst Adipurush controversy; 'We need to be cognizant...' [EXCLUSIVE]

Geeta Sanon comes out in support of Adipurush

's mother Geeta Sanon took to her Instagram to share a post talking about Lord Ram's teachings. She wrote the doha 'Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi' and explained its meaning. It means that the universe will look beautiful if you look at it with a beautiful mindset. Further, she wrote that Lord Ram himself taught us to find love in 's fruit. Lastly, she wrote that people should understand one's feelings instead of looking at his/her mistakes. Also Read - Adipurush makers masterstroke to boost box office collection: Slash ticket prices, invite 'har bharatiya' to come to theatres

Check out Geeta Sanon's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Sanon (@geeta_sanon)

While Adipurush received major backlash on social media, makers changed a few dialogues in the film in order to honour the sentiments of the masses. The dialogue, 'Jalegi tere baap ki' has now been altered. Video of the new dialogue is going viral on social media. Also Read - After slamming Adipurush, Sunil Lahri pins high hopes on Kangana Ranaut as Sita in Sita: The Incarnation

Trending Now

Watch Adipurush dialogue below:

#Adipurush dialogue 'jalegi bhi tere baap ki' replaced now with this ?? pic.twitter.com/mXpV3EOiwV — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) June 21, 2023

Om Raut and team are doing the best to make Adipurush a hit at the box office. Though the film enjoyed a good run at BO for the first three days, it saw a major drop since first Monday. Now, the makers have pulled a masterstroke and slashed the ticket prices for more audience to come and watch the film. Will the trick work? Let's wait and watch!