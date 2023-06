Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is the talk of the town. The movie has been one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. But it has been courting controversies big time. Adipurush has been banned in Nepal. The mayor has refused to screen the movie since there is a dialogue which he feels is disrespectful towards their country. Later, the court in Nepal ordered to lift the ban on Hindi films. And now, Nepal has resumed the screening of Hindi films but not Adipurush. Also Read - Adipurush failure: What Prabhas, filmmakers and the Indian film industry can learn from the controversy

Nepal resumes screening of Hindi films but not Adipurush

Entertainment News has been full of updates on Adipurush. Before the film was released, the movie was banned in Nepal because the movie featured dialogue of Sita being the daughter of India. It is said that Sita was born in Janakpur in Nepal. And hence, it does not sit right with the mayor of Nepal who stopped the screening of films. While the Nepal court ordered to lift of the ban on films, the mayor revealed that the Om Raut-directed movie Adipurush still won't be screened in Nepal.

Ban of Hindi films; Mayor's statements

The Nepal Motion Picture Association put out a statement saying that all foreign films will be screened but not Adipurush. The dialogue of Sita being the daughter of India has led to the ban. Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah is determined to not screen the movie and he is also ready to face the consequence of the same. Talking about the lift of the ban, QFX Cinema which is located in Sundhara in Nepal screened Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on Friday.

On the court order to lift the ban, the Nepal bench said that it is their belief that no one is above the nation and nationality. It is their fundamental right to engage in business freely abiding by Nepalese law. Nepal court states that a film passed by the censor board cannot be banned as it has already been certified by a bench.

Meanwhile, Adipurush's business has been dropping a lot. Since Monday, the film has been losing its business and even the masterstroke of slashing the ticket prices did not work in their favour. Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir have been provided security by the police owing to the threats to their life.