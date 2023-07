Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh courted a massive controversy post its release. The film and the makers were brutally slammed for their version of Ramayan. Adipurush had Prabhas playing the character of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon was Maa Sita and Saif Ali Khan played the character of Lankesh/Raavan. From VFX to dialogues, everything called for a massive backlash. Further, writer Manoj Munstashir's statements defending Adipurush aggravated people's anger. Now, days after the release, Manoj Muntashir has extended an unconditional apology. Also Read - Before Adipurush beauty Kriti Sanon, THESE actresses turned producers for the love of filmmaking and stories

Manoj Muntashir apologises to the audience

Taking to his Twitter handle, Manoj Muntashir accepted that Prabhas' Adipurush hurt people's emotions and that he is extremely sorry for it. He extended an apology with folded hands and spoke about unity. He wrote, "I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation." Also Read - Kriti Sanon turns producer, launches Blue Butterfly Films

मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं.

अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ.

भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) July 8, 2023

With this, Manoj Muntashir is trending on Twitter as netizens have a divided reaction to his apology. Some netizens seem to have accepted his apology by saying that he realised his mistakes. While some are slamming him for gaining sympathy after the film has made money at the box office. Also Read - After Adipurush, trouble mounts for Prabhas, Project K to clash with two Pan India biggies at the box office

Trending Now

Check out netizens' reactions below:

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is at the tail end of its theatrical run & now this fellow makes this statement whereas previously he refused to even accept Hanuman ji as God & what not unacceptable was featured in the movie in terms of tapori language! #ManojMuntashir https://t.co/jWzV3uX58Q — Rahul Rana (@rahulrana05) July 8, 2023

#ManojMuntashir sir ... With due respect It's too late

N It's too little

You n Your Apology, Both, Doesn't matter anymore You know in which whole you need to put your apology

? pic.twitter.com/N3RuMUn05h — Indic Spectrum (@IndicSpectrum) July 8, 2023

Adipurush crossed Rs 450 crore mark at the box office. The film is helmed by Om Raut.