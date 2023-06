Adipurush had a grand pre-release launch event at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Om Raut, and were present at the do. The trio also took darshan of the much venerated Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, Tirupati. Everyone is wondering why Saif Ali Khan is not promoting the film. He is playing the role of Ravaan in the movie. Fans are loving whatever they have seen of him in the trailer. In fact, Reddit is full of speculations on whether Saif Ali Khan is unhappy with the final product rolled out by Adipurush makers. Many feel that is the real case. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas stops himself in time from holding Kriti Sanon’s waist; fans laud the actor

But the truth is that the makers want to keep the secrecy around his role and character intact. It is supposedly their trump card. Also, Saif Ali Khan did not attend the event as he was busy with a sports tournament of his son, . The actor is known to maintain a work-life balance. But the biggest reason is said to be the controversy factor. Adipurush has more than Rs 500 crores riding on it. The makers cannot afford any negative publicity. And unlike Pathaan, this is a movie with huge religious sentiment.

Saif Ali Khan fans have slammed Om Raut saying that his vision failed the actor. Other said that he is smart enough to understand the general sentiment and does not wish to spoil things. It should be noted that senior actors are doing lesser and lesser promotions nowadays. The best example is for Pathaan.

Adipurush got a lot of flak when the first teaser was out. Everyone unanimously panned the shoddy VFX of the film. This led to the makers' taking a decision to delay the release of the movie. They have done some rework on the VFX of the movie. The best part is the songs. Jai Shree Ram and Ram Siya Ram have stuck a chord with all the listeners. Ajay-Atul and Sachet-Parampara have done a fab job. The movie is produced by T-Series. Om Raut delivered a huge blockbuster in 2020 with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.