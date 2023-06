Adipurush is currently the most-talked topic. Fans had high expectations from the film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and more. However, given the buzz on Twitter, it seems that the makers have not been able to meet the expectations of fans. Despite the negative reviews, the box office numbers of Adipurush suggest that the film is a hit. At least on the first day, Adipurush has managed to get a bumper opening. Meanwhile, a special screening of the film was organised last evening that was attended by some famous celebrities. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan filled in for his father but his sweatshirt has caught everyone's attention. Also Read - Adipurush: Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar has THIS to say about the 'tapori' dialogues of Hanuman and Raavan

We all know that 's son has launched his new clothing brand called D'Yavol X. There was a huge hullabaloo around the same for all the clothes being pretty expensive. In fact, during a Twitter chat, Shah Rukh Khan's fan even asked him to get Aryan Khan to give some discount. Well, when you are Saif Ali Khan's son and a good friend of Aryan Khan, you need no discount. Ibrahim Ali Khan showed up wearing a sweatshirt from Aryan Khan's brand and grabbed all the attention. It is actually the cost of it that is shocking. As per reports, the sweatshirt is worth Rs 2 lakh. Say what! Netizens have a drastic reaction but we guess it is all about supporting your bestie. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas starrer meme involving CM Eknath Shinde proves costly for netizen; Thane Police issues look out

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan caught Adipurush in theatre along with . The video of father-son duo exiting the movie theatre has also made its way to the internet. Also Read - Adipurush Vs Brahmastra: Unhappy with Prabhas, Om Raut film, netizens reflect on being too critical of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji's effort [Read Tweets]

Talking about Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan essays the role of evil Lankesh in the film. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based in Ramayana with being Raghav - Lord Ram and being Janaki - Maa Sita. , , and more play pivotal role in the film. Adipurush has received drastic reactions from netizens with many being unhappy with it.