Ahead of the release of Adipurush's new song Ram Siya Ram starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon released. The song shows the timeless tale of Lord Ram and Sita. The song is a soulful chant of Ram Siya Ram and recreated from a bhajan. Duo Sachet Parampara have sung the song penned by Manoj Muntashir. Within a few hours of its release, the song received 2.4 million views and got the internet talking. Netizens are saying that Adipurush is getting bigger day by day. Also Read - Campeones: Not Salman Khan but Ranbir Kapoor will feature in Aamir Khan's next sports drama?

After the teaser release, Adipurush was highly criticized for its poor VFX. Netizens massively trolled the makers for the visual effects however, the trailer surprised the audience with better results. Director Om Raut put the film release on hold to work more on the movie's VFX. He tools notes from the feedback he received post teaser release. He impressed the audience with a more promising movie ahead. Now the second song titled Ram Siya Ram of the film is out and netizens are lauding the makers saying the film is getting better and bigger. A user tweeted, “Adipurush is getting better and bigger with each passing day. My confidence in the film is also increasing. All I know is that the heart of the film is in the right place so eventually it will get all the love it deserves.” Also Read - Dill Mill Gayye fame Pankit Thakker talks about colleagues from TV industry getting lost in the world of drugs, unnecessary romantic affairs [EXCLUSIVE]

Not just that fans are impressed with the soulful music of the song Ram Siya Ram. One user wrote, “Embrace the Divine Presence of Lord Rama with the soul-stirring chant of #RamSiyaRam.” Also Read - Before Dipika Kakar, these actresses took a long break or quit acting after becoming a mother

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. In the film will essay Raghava aka Lord Ram, will play Janki aka Sita, will be seen as Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh aka Raavana. The movie aims to bring the mythological story of Lord Ram’s exile into a cinematic experience for the audience of the modern generation and young kids. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-series and Retrophiles. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on 16th June 2023.