Bollywood stars are known to live luxurious lives. They have all the facilities at their feet. From fancy houses to the costliest makeup - they have it all. And of course, they travel in style too. Generally, Bollywood stars travel business class but there have been times when celebs have been spotted in economy class too. The latest one is Kriti Sanon. The Bhediya actress was traveling economy class and her actions caught everyone's attention. Videos of her have gone viral on social media and she is winning accolades too for being sweet with the passengers. Also Read - Glamour Alert: Kriti Sanon, Shanaya Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh and more light up the red carpet [Watch Video]

In one of the videos, Kriti Sanon can be seen playing with a child. She is giving the little one flying kisses and is happily entertaining the child. As the video went viral, many are praising Kriti Sanon. One of the comments on the video read, "Nothing just a baby playing with another baby." Many called her the 'sweetest person'. A few expressed shock as she was seen traveling in economy class. Some trolled the video too and called it a 'PR gimmick'. Reportedly, Kriti Sanon was flying to Indore for an event. She looked gorgeous and how in a white body-hugging ruffle dress. Hair done in light curls and pretty makeup - Kriti looked as beautiful as ever. Also Read - Adipurush: Makers of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer plagiarised artwork without giving the artist due compensation? Here's the truth

On the work front, Kriti Sanon's next big release is Adipurush. She stars along with , Saif Ali Khan and in this film. The film is based on Ramayan with Prabhas being Raghava, Kriti Sanon being Janaki, Saif Ali Khan is Lankesh and Sunny Singh is Laxmana. The movie directed by Om Raut will hit the screens on June 16, 2023. Adipurush made on an alleged budget of Rs 550 crore is high on VFX. A new teaser of the film was recently launched but netizens still were very impressed with it. After the release of the first teaser, Adipurush was heavily trolled on social media for its VFX. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara and more onscreen jodis chemistry we are most excited about

Apart from this, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in Ganpath part 1. Recently her film An Impoosible Love Story with was also announced. Bhediya 2 is also in the pipeline but we aren't sure if she is going to be a part of it as her character died in first part. She sure has a busy slate!