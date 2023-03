Recently, there were rumours suggesting that South superstar Prabhas has found love in Kriti Sanon. They are going to be seen in Adipurush soon and their chemistry grabbed a lot of attention. Later, it was during the promotions of Bhediya that Varun Dhawan added fuel to fire by stating that Kriti Sanon has someone in her life. He indirectly hinted at Prabhas. The rumours went out of control and it was being reported that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are planning to get engaged soon. But, Kriti set the record straight and rubbished all the rumours. In a latest interview, she has also spoken about Prabhas' reaction. Also Read - Project K: Amitabh Bachchan suffers a muscle tear in his right rib cage on the sets of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film; reveals 'Breathing' is painful

talks about dating rumours with

In a recent interaction with BBC, Kriti Sanon opened up on how the rumours came into existence. She revealed that it was all thanks to that all of it began. Varun Dhawan was bored giving back-to-back interviews and he decided to start a rumour about Kriti having someone special in life. She agreed but she didn't expect that Prabhas' name will get attached to it. It was after Varun talked about it on national Television, she called up Prabhas to tell him what exactly happened. His reaction was, 'Why he (Varun Dhawan) said that?' Her reaction was 'Even I don't know'. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan BEATS Baahubali 2 at the box office; Prabhas starrer film's producer REACTS

Check out Kriti Sanon's video below:

So #VarunDhawan wanted to have fun n spread a rumor abt #KritiSanon having someone special in her life n she agreed to that?he dragged #Prabhas name there which became a Huge News overnight. Kriti told Prabhas n he asked why Varun did that? I don't think this was funny or cool. pic.twitter.com/WSgmq122LO — Dholu? (@DholuTheDreamer) March 7, 2023

During the interview, Kriti also revealed that she started getting messages congratulating her. That is when she decided to react. Well, all of the sets the records straights and all the gossips can rest in peace. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's building security guard fired after the incident of paps barging in? Here's the truth