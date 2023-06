The Adipurush trailer was a massive event, and Prabhas was extremely elated with the kind of love and response that he received for the final trailer of the film. The superstar star was in a playful mood and answered every question. And one of the fans once again spoke about his marriage, and the star happily admitted to getting married at Tirupati temple, and fans are going gaga and wondering who is the lucky one. At the trailer launch of Adipurush, Prabhas said that I will will get married in Tirupati temple, and fans are beaming with joy and excitement. Also Read - Adipurush pre-release event: Kriti Sanon reveals how Prabhas is off screen

Prabhas has been linked up with his co-star for quite some time, but he often quashes the rumours and maintains that they are good friends. They both shared a crackling chemistry in and Baahubali 2, and till date, no one can match them. Recently, he has been linked with his co-star , and their chemistry has sparked rumours of them being in a relationship. While Kriti had refuted the dating rumours with Prabhas that was started by Varun Dhawan who almost confirmed of her being in a relationship with him by saying the guy she is in love with is currently shooting in Hyderabad. Later Prabhas and Kriti's engagement news started doing the round and then the actress reacted saying there is no truth to the news.

While talking about the film at the trailer launch, the Adipurush star happily greeted everyone and mentioned how excited he is to be a part of this magnum opus, which looks spectacular. Prabhas said, "Jai Shri Ram. Thank you for coming. Thank you for all the encouragement you gave me. The producers all fought a war to bring this film to you. Chiranjeevi Garu asked if I was doing the Ramayana. He said it was luck and that I was lucky to be doing the film. Since the beginning, there have been hurdles and problems. Om Raut fought hard for this film." The film is slated to release on June 16, 2023.