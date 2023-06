Bollywood actor has steered clear from his loverboy roles to take up the challenge of playing a serious role in Adipurush. He will breathe life into the character of Laxman, essaying Prabhas’ Ram’s on-screen brother. Sunny has always lifted up our spirits by portraying comedic roles in films like Pyar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Ujda Chaman, and . Now, he will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. Also Read - Amidst Adipurush poor online review; Prabhas fans pin hopes on Salaar, Project K and more films of the actor

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sunny spilled the beans on his experience of playing Laxman and sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time. He shared that when Adiipurush director Om Raut approached him for the role, Sunny did not even know the name of the film. He got to know that he will be playing the role of Laxman, which was going to be a “big film", in their second interaction Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon attend special screening, fans chant 'Jai Shri Ram' | Watch Video

When Sunny Singh was offered Laxman’s role by Om Raut

“I was feeling very lucky when he offered me the role… I was very emotional at that time" said Sunny. The actor added that as a kid he loved the Ramayan and the characters in the epic. Om Raut gave out specific instructions on how he wanted Laxman’s character to look and also put emphasis on dialogues too. Also Read - Adipurush: Netizens lash out at Om Raut for making a mockery of Ramayana; highlight unmissable blunders in Prabhas starrer

Trending Now

Sunny Singh on challenges he faced during Adipurush’s shooting

Shedding light on the challenges he faced while performing the role of Laxman, Sunny revealed that he was required to learn the Telugu diction for Adipurush’s Telugu version. Since he had no knowledge of the language, the actor was forced to learn it “from scratch” but “with conviction.”

Sunny Singh on his bond with Prabhas

Sunny further spoke about his sibling-like equation with Prabhas while shooting for Adipurush. “Adipurush is also special to me because I got to work with Prabhas who is now like an elder brother to me,” he said. The actor added that both of them turned emotional while reciting certain lines. They felt like brothers going through the same situation while performing film scenes, especially those where they had to convey a message through their eyes.

Adipurush’s release

Adipurush witnessed a grand premiere in the theatres on June 16. So far, the film has received favourable reviews from the masses. The film also stars , Saif Ali Khan, Devdutta Nage, and in important roles.