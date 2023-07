Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others got a poor response despite the buzz and the hype. The adaptation of Ramayan was poorly made by Om Raut, felt fans, who did not hold back while criticising the movie and the makers. Ramayan is a Hindu mythological epic, which Raut narrated in his own way, in his own way of understanding. However, it was not well received at all. Soon after, a ban and boycott on Adipurush were called for by some. PIL and cases were filed against the makers for hurting religious sentiments. And now, the Supreme Court has issued a directive that will give some relief to the makers. Also Read - Mohit Raina talks about the failure of Prabhas' Adipurush; calls the makers irresponsible

Supreme Court refuses to revoke the CBFC certification of Adipurush

Well, in the cases that were filed against Om Raut and the makers of Adipurush, one of the petitions included an appeal to revoke or cancel the certification by CBFC for the movie. The petitioner said that CBFC did not adhere to the guidelines needed for the clearance of films for public display and hence, the certification should be revoked under Article 32 section 5B of the Cinematography Act. However, the Supreme Court refused arguing why should the bench look after things that have a set method to get a certificate under the act.

Justice Kaul said that everyone has become touchy about everything. He asks if everyone will come to the Supreme Court for it and if they will have to scrutinise every little thing now. "The level of tolerance for films, books, paintings keeps on getting down. Now people are hurt maybe sometimes genuinely, maybe sometimes not. But we will not under Article 32 start entertaining them," the Justice says, as per an entertainment news portal.

Supreme Court will not look into certifications by CBFC

The bench also says that the movie might not have the exact representations as given in the texts. But in order that such representations do not go overboard a committee has been set up. And that body has reviewed the film and given a certificate and certain changes were made later as well. The Supreme Court refuses to become an authority that will look over revoking of certificates passed by CBFC based on the sensitivities of each individual. Furthermore, SC stalled the proceedings against films in various high courts too.

Adipurush got flak for the characterisation of Lord Ram, Hanuman, Raavan and other characters. The dialogues were slammed as well. Though the changes were made by the makers after getting flak, the audience had been mighty upset with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer. The business sunk within days.