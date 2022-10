The teaser of Adipurush was out yesterday. , Saif Ali Khan and fans seem to be terribly disappointed. There was a lot of talk on how Rs 500 crores has been spent on the VFX but the outcome in the teaser did not impress much. People are writing to Om Raut on social media to make amends before the film hit the screens on January 2023. There is extreme disappointment with the look of Saif Ali Khan. Fans feel that they have completely distorted how looked like from the pages of mythology. As we know, Raavan is worshipped in some parts of India. Also Read - Adipurush star Prabhas tell his fans; 'If I do any mistake, please forgive me' [Watch Video]

Adipurush teaser seems to have particularly upset people with how Raavan has been shown. It is believed that Raavan was a scholar who composed the goose-bump inducing Shiv Tandav. He has knowledge of all the scriptures, vedas and was a great astrologer. People are upset that he does not have a kumkum on his forehead. Now, fans will remember how 's Tilak in created a furore. It is hard to understand what the public really wants. Some netizens feel that Raavan has a Mughal look. This is why Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are discussed on social media. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Adipurush teaser disappoints: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's chemistry and THESE 5 more aspects to ensure a box office bonanza

Ravan was Brahmin, a scholar who composed “shiva tandav”.He had the knowledge of vedas & was an excellent astrologer. This pic of Saif Ali Khan is no where to Ravana. A South Indian Brahmin during those times would put kumkum on his forehead, this is a pic of “Mlecha” the Taimur. pic.twitter.com/bc8ACDq2ku — ABHAY KHOPADE (@Khopadeabhay) October 3, 2022

Saif converted amrita & kareena to khan ..

Produced ibrahim sara jehangir taimur .... he has done his duty towards i$i isi$ & deen.. dosent matter to him whether he looks gazni or ravan . All that matters is changing the demographics in favour of AfPak — plastic HATER (@HINDUmarhatta) October 3, 2022

I have zero expectations from actors like Abu Taimur alias Saif. But I fail understand how extreme hinduphobes like Saif land roles in many Indian historical movies. Only option is to ignore any movies starring such actors irrespective of whether it Is produced by LW or RW. — ???? (@imdayas) October 3, 2022

After 35 years, bollywood converted the ‘gracefulness’ of arrogant Ravan into Mughals. pic.twitter.com/PT1DmVxVg3 — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) October 3, 2022

Adipurush is Saif Ali Khan's second movie with Om Raut. Fans loved him as Uday Bhan Singh Rathore in 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Let us see how Om Raut and team get over this initial tide of disappointment on social media. Also Read - Adipurush teaser: ‘Disappointing Adipurish’ trends as Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan starrer fails to impress netizens