Adipurush has been facing criticism for a lot of things. Famous celebrities who have made and starred in various versions of Ramayan have reacted to the controversy only to add to it. Adipurush dialogue has received massive outrage from fans. The dialogues have been labelled chhapri by netizens. The makers had defended it saying that the dialogues were planned and written in such a way so as to mellow it down for the younger generation. However, it only backfired against the makers. They then decided to change it and within days, Adipurush with new dialogues is being screened at the cinema halls.

Adipurush makers change Lord Hanuman's dialogue

Adipurush starring , , Saif Ali Khan and more have been dominating entertainment news for a long time. Lord Hanuman who is considered one of the biggest deities in the country was given a crass dialogue which was bound to get criticism. The particular dialogue when Indrajit lights Hanuman's tail got tremendous backlash. The dialogue was, "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, jalegi bhi tere baap ki," and it has been changed to 'Kapda tere Lanka ka, tel tere Lanka ka, aag bhi tere Lanka ki, to jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi." The video of the same is going viral online right now.

Watch the video of Adipurush's dialogue changed in the movie here:

More dialogues changed in Adipurush

The dialogues which had been said disrespectfully have been mellowed down a little as in Tu has been changed to Tu. The dialogue of "jo humari behno ko haath lagayenge hum unki Lanka laga denge" to "hum unki Lanka mein aag laga denge." There's also a Sapola dialogue which has been changed as well.

Manoj Muntashir makes headlines

Lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir served as the dialogue writer for Adipurush. He has been getting a lot of threats which is why he has been provided with police protection. He had earlier defended the dialogues and later revealed that changes will be made but not without questioning why he is not getting praised for describing Sita's beauty. He recently made matters worse when he said Hanuman is not a God but a bhakt and that people have made him God. Fans have been schooling him Not just that, even the celebs have been schooling Manoj Muntashir.