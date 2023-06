Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's debut film Adipurush has crashed in the theatres. Many single theatre owners had a lot of hope with the film and thought that after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, this would bring the box office numbers to skyrocket, but nothing sort of happened, and it collapsed at the box office. The G7 theatre owner in Mumbai is mighty upset with the makers of Adipurush and is slamming them for Adipurush crashing down at the box office. Cursing Om Raut for making a mockery of the Ramayana, Desai said, We thought the film would be a super hit... The Ramayana is not written like this. The way the film has showcased Lord Hanuman and Ravana is unacceptable. How can Kriti Sanon be Sita? Everywhere, the film shows are getting cancelled. The makers of the film should be jailed". Also Read - When Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon took a dig at Kartik Aaryan for his relationship status with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Manoj Desai, who is extremely heartbroken with Adipurush turning out to be the biggest disappointment as it was a huge loss that he also had to face as a theatre owner, revealed that in a few days Adipurush will be pulled down from the theatres. Gaiety and Galaxy owner Manoj Desai even added that they have cut ticket prices, but still people are not coming to the theatres. Also Read - Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar patch up after ugly, public fight?

India's Senior Film Exhibitor #ManojDesai Ji's Reaction on #Adipurush. He gets angry on Adipurush makers for insulting the faith of audience and playing with their sentiments. Watch the full interview on our YT channel FilmiFeverhttps://t.co/pt2pizCXkK#boycottadipurush… pic.twitter.com/YIJMEoSeIj — FilmiFever (@FilmiFever) June 21, 2023

Slamming Manoj Muntashir for his dialogue writing in the film, Desai called him 'Chapri' and said, "Maafi maangni chahiye. Lekin inko to bhagwan bhi maaf nahi karega Inko insaan maaf nahi karega. Inko janta maaf nahi karegi. Ye kahin ke nahin rahe iss picture ke baad mai likh kar de sakta hu" Desai ended the conversation by saying that everything about Adipurush is bad and that nothing can ever revive this film. While talking about the film being tanked at the box office, T series producer claim that Adipurush is NOT a flop for them and Prabhas' lowest box office number is also the highest at Hindi box office claimed Bhushan Kumar in his recent interaction. Also Read - Adipurush box office collection Day 8: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer shows get cancelled as film struggles to earn even Rs 4 crore