The Adipurush trailer has been receiving a magnificent response from fans ever since its release; the new trailer is so much better, and fans cannot wait to witness this magnum opus on screen. While the fans go gaga over Prabhas' look as Lord Rama, this south Indian actress takes a dig at him and his look and calls him Karna more than Rama. South actress Kasturi Shankar took to Twitter and shared her point of view on Prabhas' Adipurush, and she is now facing a huge backlash from the superstar's fans. Kasturi Shankar, in her tweet, wrote, "Is there any tradition where Lord Ramji and Laxman are portrayed with moustaches and facial hair? Why this disturbing departure? Especially in Prabhas's Tamil home, Sri Rama has been played to perfection by legends. I feel Prabhas looks like Karna, not Rama. #Adipurush".

Kasturi Shankar questions Prabhas' look in Adipurush.

Is there ANY tradition where Lord Ramji and Laxman are portrayed with moustache and facial hair? Why this disturbing departure ? Especially in prabhas's telugu home, Sri Rama has been played to perfection by legends.

I feel Prabhas looks like Karna not Rama. #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/glkQZ7nHj9 — Kasturi (@KasthuriShankar) June 7, 2023

Prabhas' fans are extremely unhappy with this uncalled criticism of him and lashed out, questioning whether the actress has seen Lord Ram in person.

As a Hindu religion we are free to worship god in any form or shape.

I hope you got the answer. — Maulikbhavsar80 (@MaulikBhavsar3) June 8, 2023

One user asked Kasturi Shankar about creating fuss over the mustache, "Why to fuss about just a mustache? Is it not natural to grow a mustache & beard for a man including an avatar in human form ?". Another user commented, "You saw Rama in person?". Prabhas has given us blood and sweat to portray Lord Ram, and he has received immense love from fans after the release of the final trailer. The actor is waiting for the release of the film for fans to witness his hard work and how