Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and more celebs starrer Adipurush trailer was launched in the maximum city of Mumbai a couple of hours ago. The star-studded trailer launch event was conducted on a massive scale with the cast and crew in attendance. Adipurush is a huge rage amongst the fans. In fact, the videos and pictures from the Adipurush trailer launch are still going viral as you read this. Well, one of the videos is of Kriti Sanon sitting down on the carpet near the chairs. The video of Kriti has got a mixed response from netizens.

Kriti Sanon sits on the ground as the audience packs the Adipurush trailer launch

Apart from Adipurush Trailer, Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Om Raut are trending online big time. They are each making headlines in entertainment news for their various statements about the movie pr their experience of working on the epic re-telling of Ramayana, that is Adipurush. And it seems a lot of people have come down to watch the trailer launch of Adipurush in Mumbai. Well, Prabhas has a huge fan following across the country as does Kriti Sanon. Their pairing has become a rage already. Talking about Kriti's video, the actress walks to the carpeted area with is full of people. As she sees no seats around, she proceeds to sit down on the ground to watch the movie. Quickly the people around her offer her a seat, but Kriti is seen brushing it all okay.

Watch the video of Kriti Sanon sitting down on the ground at the Adipurush trailer launch here:

Kriti Sanon sitting on the ground gets a mixed response from netizens

This move of Kriti Sanon has got a mixed reaction on the internet. While Kriti is loved by one and all, some have felt that the actress is doing it just for the sake of the cameras that are around. A lot commented on the video shared by a paparazzi saying that she is faking it for the sake of publicity as well. For the unversed, the trailer had received a huge backlash last year. Check out the reactions below:

The Adipurush Trailer is getting a thumping response from the audience. Fans are loving the way the trailer has been cut and have heaped praises on Om Raut, the director as well as the cast and crew. At the trailer launch, also present were Devdatta Nage, , to name a few.