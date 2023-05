Finally, the trailer of Adipurush is here. The film got delayed as the makers spent more time on the VFX. Well, the visuals are gorgeous and impressive. Om Raut seems to have delivered a film that promises to be a spectacle in the theatres. and steal the show as Lord Rama and Hanuman in the first trailer. The most interesting part is that they have kept the look of Saif Ali Khan as Ravan under wraps. Only his voice can be heard at the end. We feel there will be a separate trailer for him.

Check out the trailer of Adipurush..



Om Raut and his team got a lot of flak after the initial trailer was released. People started saying that Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh who plays Hanuman looked more like the Mughals. The makers took the feedback and worked on the VFX. Fans have loved the acting and background score. They feel the VFX could have been a bit better in the movie. But Prabhas is getting love for playing Lord Rama. The feel of divinity is there in all the characters. The setting looks believable and not as glossy as Shaakuntalam.

KRITI SANON AS SITA

It is obvious that the makers have kept the focus on Prabhas. After the disaster of Radhe Shyam, he needs one hit. Most of his fans are banking on Salaar which is made by Prashanth Neel. But it looks like Adipurush will do well. As per social media, the trailer has connected with people. Kriti Sanon had limited time in the trailer. With her height, she looks good with Prabhas. The two also seem to have a good chemistry. The budget of Adipurush is Rs 700 crores so it is important that it does well.