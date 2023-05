Adipurush trailer is out. We remember how social media slammed Om Raut and team after the teaser. From saying that Lord Hanuman looked more Mughal than Hindu to calling the effort cartoonish, there was immense backlash. Due to this, the makers decided to push the film. It was supposed to come on Dussehra 2022. The whole team sat down on the VFX to upgrade the quality of the film. It looks like they have worked hard. Netizens have declared the trailer as being hundred times better than the teaser. The first trailer has focused more on Prabhas and Sunny Singh. Actress Kriti Sanon is playing the role of Maa Sita.

Om Raut had told fans that his team would work hard to bring together the true legacy of the Ramayan and it looks good. The sweeping frames have the vibe of a visual spectacle. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have made for a good pair in the movie.

NETIZENS SHOWER LOVE ON ADIPURUSH TRAILER

The response to the Adipurush trailer is very heart-warming. Fans feel that Saif Ali Khan is going to kill it. Take a look at the tweets...

Woohoo? this is very unexpected man! Faadu Trailer. Can't wait for June 16. Theatres will turn into stadiums with Jai Sri Ram slogans?? — nobu ?⚔️ (@Senaapatii) May 9, 2023

Fantastic trailer. ??

Appreciate the efforts taken by the team to work on the VFX. — Chaitanya Prabhu Gaonkar ?? (@ChaitPG) May 9, 2023

Ramayana is not just a story, it’s our History. It’s Amazing how prabhas and team took all the criticism and come out with such an wonderful trailer. JAI SHREE RAM ❤️#JaiShreeRam #ramayan #AdipurshTrailer #Prabhas? #SaifAliKhan #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/YThxy2RabT — Ankit Yadav?? (@TheAnkitYadav7) May 9, 2023

Fans are loving how the team took the criticism in a positive manner and moved ahead. Now, the end product looks a lot better. In fact, there is immense curiosity about the character of Saif Ali Khan. He is playing the role of Raavan.