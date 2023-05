The Adipurush trailer dropped last afternoon, and it created a huge stir among the fans and crossed the RRR trailer views on YouTube. Prabhas and Kriti as Ram and Sita nailed it. They look just mesmerising together, but one person who stole the show is Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. His looks disappointed fans and netizens in the teaser, but boy, the trailer is so much better, and Saif is just so good. Ever since the Adipurush trailer dropped yesterday, fans all over the internet have been praising Om Raut for his direction. While they cannot stop lauding the grand world of Ramayana he brings with Adipurush, another character fans were left gushing about was that of Saif Ali Khan. The viewers absolutely loved Saif’s glimpses as Lankesh in the trailer; in fact, they have been wanting to see more of him in the film now. Also Read - Adipurush Trailer launch: Kriti Sanon sits down on ground as audience packs theatres; the actress' gesture gets a mixed response [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Saif Ali Khan as Ravana in Adipurush trailer.

Netizens haven’t stopped praising the trailer and how impactful Saif is in it. Especially the last bit, where his blue eyes open and a monologue from Saif follows with a burst of laughter, gave many goosebumps. The comments section of the trailer video as well as social media are flooded with praise for Saif’s portrayal of Ravana. Some fans have been wanting more of it, while others are quite charmed by the magic both Om Raut and Saif are creating with this magnum opus. With netizens showering so much love and praise on Saif Ali Khan, it will be quite a moment to witness the might of Lankesh the actor carries on the big screen. Well, the wait will be over on June 16, 2023, and this film might recreate Prabhas' history when it comes to box office.

While it is said that seeing the curiosity level around the trailer and especially for Saif Ali Khan’s look as Ravana, the makers have decided to maintain the surprise and leave the audience excited to watch the film in theatres, and hence, apart from the trailer, they might not reveal anything. Well, that’s quite an exciting way to keep the audience hooked.