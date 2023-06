Om Raut’s Adipurush has been making waves in the theatres. But not in a good way. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer is receiving strong flak from the masses and critics for umpteen reasons. Now, actor Siddhant Karnick who has essayed the role of Vibhishan in the mythological drama, has come out in support of the film. In an interview, he argued that it was high time that we try to blend “pop culture” with Hindu mythology for the present generation to understand better. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon's old interview praising Om Raut as a genius, technologically sound filmmaker gets heavily roasted

Adipurush actor Siddhant Karnick on blending pop culture and Hindu mythology

Siddhant Karnick, in an interview with ETimes, revealed watching his nephews and even some of his adult friends idolising superhero characters, and wearing superhero-themed outfits. He added that our Hindu mythology is also filled with such "superheroes and mythological gods." But these godly characters are often left forgotten because their tales and images belong in the textual format. And, Siddhant Karnick wished to overrule that divide, through pop culture.

"We need to use pop culture smartly so we can pass on the stories of our gods to the next generation of children, show them that our gods are cooler and far more layered than fictional superheroes… it's time we bring focus to our own gods and bring these stories in a language of superheroes that today's children are used to," explained Adipurush's Vibhishan.

Siddhant Karnick recalls a kid’s reaction after watching Adipurush

Siddhant Karnick further recalled, watching a 10-year-old kid at the theaters, “having the time of his life” during Adipurush’s end-credits. That was when he realised that the film was a must-see for kids, for them to get familiarised with similar epics and tales.

Factors leading to Adipurush’s disastrous outcome

Adipurush has become the centre of attention, with many prominent film and television stars critricising the Prabhas-starrer. Factors including a way average VFX and graphics, distortion of the Ramayana epic, from where the film was said to be inspired, and Manoj Muntashir’s rendition of colloquial dialogues, all contributed towards Adipurush’s misfortune. Although the makers have revamped the dialogues, Adiputudh has been witnessing a steady decline over the days.

Prabhas’ upcoming films

After Adipurush’s disastrous response, Prabhas is likely to have his hopes pinned on his upcoming film Salaar. Helmed by KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, Salaar is a Telugu-language actioner, which is expected to hit the big screens on September 28. Prabhas is also a part of Nag Ashwin’s Project K, also starring Deepika Padukone.