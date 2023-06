and 's movie Adipurush has hit the marquee today. The film helmed by Om Raut is a modern re-telling of the epic which is full of purity and virtue. The cost of the movie is above Rs 500 crores, and the film needs to do well post Monday to emerge as a hit and recover all the costs from the box office. The movie is not getting good response from metro crowds as we can see in some public reviews. But Adipurush is doing bumper business in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and other states of India. The film has already made over Rs 50 crores gross in India. Out of this, Rs 35 crores is supposed to come from the Hindi belt. Also Read - Adipurush Public review: Prabhas’ performance gets love but VFX tagged ‘bad’

The VFX of Adipurush has been slammed by one and all. While other aspects like screenplay, dialogues and acting too have got scalding remarks, people are highlighting bad VFX. They are saying that Ra One which released years ago had much better VFX than Adipurush. Now, they have begun praising Part One Shiva. They have said that the VFX was a lot better in the , film. They also said that the dialogues were a notch above than what Manoj Muntashir has written.

This is a slap on the peoples who were trying to boycott #Brahmastra ,#VFX work was best.#AadiPurush vfx is just worse, also #Prabhas looks fat.If we talking about #SaifAliKhan as #raavan acting than his acting is better than #Prabhas#BoycottAdipurush — @C ?? (@annu239s) June 16, 2023

"Bua ka bageecha" ?!?!?!?!!!??? Someone's managed to upstage cringe dialogues from the other epic #Brahmastra ? — Dilliwaali (@_dilliwaali) June 16, 2023

Yaad hai jab hum log #Brahmastra ke dialogues ko criticize karte huye bol rahe the isse bura kya ho sakta hai. #Adipurush ne sun liya tha woh sab ? — Aman Sahu | अमन ?? (@amansahu_IND) June 16, 2023

Lets enjoy the real visuals. #Brahmastra has set the benchmark pic.twitter.com/zhyoIbilTX — अपना Bollywood? (@Apna_Bollywood) June 16, 2023

Brahmastra is all set for a second movie in the trilogy. has said that he will work hard on the weak aspects that displeased everyone. It is being said that and will be in the movie as Dev and Amrita.