Adipurush has been reportedly postponed and Prabhas fans are highly upset with his film getting delayed. The makers have decided to avoid a clash with Thalapathy Vijay as his film Varisu was supposed to release on the same day that is January 12, 2023. It is reported that Adipurush makers want a solo release and do not want any clashes with any film across. The new announcement date of the film is awaited while some claim that it will be a summer release now. This postpone has profited Vijay as now he will enjoy a solo release at the box office and his fans are celebrating this move of the makers of Adipurush.

BIG advantage for #Varisu in overseas ! - #Adipurush almost out of Pongal/Sankranthi race

- Expecting one of them between #WaltairVeerayya & #VeeraSimhaReddy might back out (Mythri has to sort this)

- #Varisu in Tamil/Telugu has a massive chance to win big with good content/WoM pic.twitter.com/Bp2nRrMQ0b — Star South - Overseas (@StarSouthEnt) October 30, 2022

POSTPONED: #Prabhas starrer #Adipurush not releasing on January 12, 2023. Makers are looking for an alternate ‘mid summer’ release date.

Possible Reason for the delay is VFX rework.

NOTE: FX companies are flooded with work, hence impacting the release of many films. — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) October 31, 2022

There will be 3 months gap between #Adipurush and #Salaar which can affect #Prabhas adversely in terms of marketing in 2023 second half — Harminder ??? (@Harmindarboxoff) October 31, 2022

#Adipurush postpone

One Fandom elevations Before Postpone After postpone pic.twitter.com/I0FdbHHCK3 — La Bestia ? (@SometimeFibster) October 30, 2022

Confirmed #Adipurush out of

Sankranti Release . Team Planning for Summer 2023 release .#Prabhas ? — PrabhasSTRENGTH™ (@PrabhasStrength) October 30, 2022

Ever since Adipurush has been realised it has been facing a lot of backlash due to the look of Prabhas as Ram in the film and others. The trailer shows the glimpse of Ram, Sita and starring Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan. While the netizens slam the look of the actors and claim that Ramayan characters did not look like Mughal Emperors. While filmmaker Om Raut is damn confident about his project and he knows all the questions will be answered once the film will be released.