Adipurush received a massive backlash after its scheduled release on 16th June 2023. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer mythological drama based on Ramayana didn’t live up to the expectations. The magnum opus got highly trolled for poor character presentations VF and dialogues. People lashed out at the makers for improper and cringe dialogues. The audience is disappointed with the director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir for disrespecting the epic. However, the writer has taken the criticism positively and agreed to alter the controversial dialogues. Also Read - Adipurush: Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri reviews film, says ‘Different dikhane ke naam pe satyanash kar diya’

Not just common viewers but political parties, actors, filmmakers, and critics have also slammed the makers. Writer Manoj Muntashir faced backlash for using pedestrian language for Gods. After the release of Adipuush moviegoers took to social media and slammed the makers for cheap lines used by Lord Hanuman and Raavan in the movie. Adipurush released an official statement that they committed to audience sentiments and will makes changes in the lines. Also Read - Adipurush: Here's how Kriti Sanon is handling the negative reviews and controversy around her film

Dialogues likely to be changed Also Read - Adipurush: NOT Prabhas but Kartik Aaryan was the FIRST choice to play Raghav? KRK makes surprising claims

Most cringe and controversial dialogues in the movie are said to be "Kapda tere baap Ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap Ka, jalegi bhi tere baap ki". This dialogue was said by Lord Hanuman. Other dialogues were, “Yeh teri bua ka bageecha hai kya ki hawa khaane aagaya?” and "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram bol aur apni jaan bacha le warna aaj khada hai kal leta hua milega." Another controversial dialogue is "Jo hamari behno ko haath lagaega, unki lanka laga denge, aap apne kaal ke liye kaalen bicha rahe hai.” These controversial dialogues created a stir among the audience who claims that their sentiments were hurt. After massive trolling, these dialogues will be certainly changed.

When the modified dialogues will reflect in theaters?

Manoj Muntashir, a three-time national award winner, announced that he is hurt by the response and will revise the lines. Sharing a long note on Twitter he wrote, "I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain, I and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, We'll revise them, and they'll be added to the film this week." According to his statement, the revised dialogues will reflect on the big screens by this week.

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana and the main characters are played by , , , Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage. The film managed to mint Rs 340 crore worldwide on its opening weekend but saw a drop on Monday. The film helmed by Om Raut is jointly produced by T-Series and Retrophiles.