The magnum opus Aipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon faced a massive backlash over the cringe dialogues used in the movie. The audience expressed their disappointment against the makers for disrespecting the religion. Despite all the controversies Om Raut's directorial managed to mint Rs 340 crores worldwide on its opening day. However, industry experts say that it was humongous because people had already booked tickets in advance before the reviews were out and the negative word of mouth spread like fire.

However, after a successful opening weekend, the movie failed to pass the Monday test which is crucial for any movie as it tells the actual status after the hype storm. The box office number of Adipurush crashed down approximately making only Rs 7.7 crores on Monday. and starrer experienced a 78% drop in box office collection in Hindi release. Seeing the backlash writer Manoj Muntashir released a statement announcing that he will respect the sentiments of the audience and will revise the dialogues in the movie. Reportedly the changes have been made and the audience can watch the movie with modified dialogues.

But how this initiative will help Adipurush and its box office collection? Will it get back on crack? To get a clear idea we spoke to industry expert, senior trade analyst Akshaye Rathi, who shared his idea on the result of the movie in the coming days. He said, "I don't think it brings the collection back on track or does anything of the sort. But I think at least going ahead the kind of verbal and opposing reactions that were coming in very publicly hopefully both should be subsided. And I truly hope that this would pacify the people who are protesting and make them realize that the filmmakers are respecting the verdict of the audience, the say of the devotees of Mariyada Puroshotam Prabhu Shi Ram, and taking corrective action as required and sensitive to the situation."

Akshaye Rathi also mentioned that the changed version of Adipurush is already out in cinemas. So it may be possible that the people who have already seen the film will go back to the theatre. Some may out of curiosity watch the film again to see changes in dialogues. Viewers who have been refraining from watching the movie thinking that it is not worth their time and money may also now book their tickets. People who have bashed the film may want to see if their actions played some role. It is awaited to see if the changes will do some salvation to the damages made to the movie.