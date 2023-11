Manoj Muntashir shares that he has learned his lesson after the Adipurush debacle. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush might have earned Rs 340 crores in India upon release, but it tanked terribly and was trolled brutally online. The reason being the caricaturization of Gods, lords and legends from the Hindu epic, Ramayana. Not just the dialogue but also the looks of the characters of Ram, Raavan, Sita, and others were heavily criticised by fans. Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir defended their work on Adipurush which only added to the wrath of fans. But now, Muntashir, the writer of Adipurush has admitted his grave error. Also Read - Adipurush: Supreme Court refuses to revoke CBFC certification of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer, 'Tolerance for...'

Manoj Muntashir accepts mistake regarding Adipurush

The dialogues of Adipurush left not just fans but many historians and mythology lovers pulling their hair by the end of the movie. Not even Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's presence could salvage the film. Manoj Muntashir has now accepted his mistake. While talking to Aaj Tak, the lyricist and writer says there is no doubt about it being a mistake. He adds that he is not an insecure person who would defend his writing like that. Muntashir admits it's a 100 percent mistake. However, the lyricist defends himself on one juncture that being his intentions. Manoj says he had no intention of hurting religious sentiment or causing trouble to Sanatan or defaming Lord Ram or Lord Hanuman. Also Read - Adipurush row: Writer Manoj Muntashir extends unconditional apology; accepts Prabhas' starrer hurt people's emotions

Another error that he committed was by clarifying his stance after the harsh criticisms that came his way. Manoj had expressed that people are only talking about the bad things but not praising the good work or dialogues. He admits that he should not have spoken at all at that time. But Muntashir does not argue and claims their anger is justified. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas, Om Raut find support from Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest, lauds attempt to make a 'devotional film'

Manoj reveals why he relocated abroad

Well, not just harsh criticisms but also threats came Manoj Muntashir and his family's way. Manoj reveals he got death threats post the release of the film. His family was extremely worried about his well-being. And hence, in reaction to the threats he received, he decided to move abroad and wait for the controversy to subside. Manoj adds that he is a believer of second chances. He says his past work would merit that.

As they say, Better late than never!