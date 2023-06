Of late, there are a lot of rumours that and Siddharth are dating. The two have not made any comment in public but their social media posts and public appearances suggest that the rumors might indeed be true. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were seen together at the Mumbai airport some days back. The actress did not pose with him. However, she did wave at the paps. Now, socialite Bina Kak has shared some pics of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth on her Instagram handle. We can see Siddharth in the pics too. Aditi refers to her as Gudiyaa Maasi. Take a look at the pics... Also Read - Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth spotted together at the airport but not yet ready to make it official?

Bina Kak is an Indian politician and she is quite close to some Bollywood stars. We can see Aditi Rao Hydari dressed in denims and a tee. always makes a visit to Bina Kak's home when he is in Rajasthan. The rumors of them being together began from last year. He was there at the special screening of Jubilee. The two worked together in a movie Maha Samudram where they became good friends. He has described as one of the most beautiful people he knows in his life.

Siddharth who has Takkar coming up for release slammed down a reporter during the promotions. He was asked about whether he introspected on how his personal love life was a failure while he played romantic heroes on screen. The actor who is known to be quite vocal said that that did not concern him at all. He told people to focus on the film instead. Aditi Rao Hydari also does not talk about her personal life in the press. She was earlier married to actor Satyadeep Mishra.

After his divorce, he dated and . But the relationships did not last long. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are taking it slow and steady.