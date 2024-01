Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have finally made their romantic relationship official on Instagram! The couple, who have been rumored to be dating for over two years, have come out publicly and acknowledged their love for each other on the social media platform. Aditi posted an adorable picture with Siddharth, which received an overwhelming amount of love and blessings from their fans on social media. The netizens were thrilled to see that Aditi and Siddharth are no longer hiding their relationship from the world. One of Siddharth's fan even referred to Aditi as "Vadina," the Telugu word for sister-in-law. Also Read - Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma and more top 10 actors who shined on OTT in the first half of 2023

Aditi Rao Hydari is grateful for boyfriend Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth met on the sets of the Telugu film Maha Samudram, which was released in 2021. Their friendship gradually turned into love, but the couple decided to keep their relationship under wraps from the public eye. They didn't want their relationship to be a topic of gossip for people, and hence, they refrained from talking about each other or posting together on social media. But now, Aditi and Siddharth seem to have taken their relationship to the next level, and Aditi posted a picture on Instagram, making their relationship official. Also Read - Aditi Rao Hydari on rumoured relationship with Siddharth: There's a time and place to talk…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

As soon as the picture was posted, netizens were left speechless. While some were happy for the new couple, others called it the best news on the internet today. A fan of Siddharth even referred to Aditi as Vadina aka Bhabhi. Check out the adorable reactions below. Also Read - Sharwanand ties the knot with Rakshita Reddy at Leela Palace in Jaipur; Ram Charan wishes the newly weds [View Pics]

Trending Now

Aditi and Siddharth have found solace in each other, despite their troubled pasts. Aditi was previously married to a lawyer before entering the entertainment industry, but the marriage didn't work out. She then shifted her focus completely to acting, and Siddharth, who is best known for his work in Rang De Basanti, was previously married to a girl named Meghna. The marriage took place in 2003 but unfortunately ended in divorce in 2007. On the work front, Siddharth is currently basking in the success of his recent Tamil film, Chithha, while Aditi was last seen in the web series Jubliee portraying the character of Sumitra Kumari. She will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Heermandi.