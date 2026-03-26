Aditya Dhar CALLS OUT controversial AI photo of Ranveer Singh from Dhurandhar 2: ‘A deliberate act of misrepresentation'

Following the success of Dhurandhar 2, social media is flooded with AI-generated images and videos of Aditya Dhar's films. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has now reacted to one image that shows Ranveer Singh smoking as he wears his turban.

Dhurandhar 2: Dhurandhar The Revenge has been making headlines for multiple reasons. There have ben several AI-generated videos and images from the movie that have gone viral on social media. And one of the viral photos that has grabbed filmmaker Aditya Dhar's attention has Ranveer Singh smoking while wearing a turban. Director Aditya Dhar was quick to take to social media to share a statement wherein he addressed the issue.

What did Aditya Dhar mention in his post?

In the statement that has gone viral, Aditya thanked fans for their unconditional love and support. He posted, "It has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives. One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief."

The statement further mentioned, "Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest. I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to Al-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly (sic)."

Why has Sikh Community filed FIR against Dhurandhar 2 makers?

Earlier this week, several reports suggested that the Sikh Community has filed an FIR against the makers of Dhurandhar 2. Reason? In one of the sequences while speaking lines from the Dasam Granth, R Madhavan was seen smoking. However, later, R Madhavan shared a video to clarify that, in the beginning of the sequence, he was smoking. However, before saying the lines from Dasam Granth, he wasn't.

Madhavan took to his Instagram and put out a clarification via a video message. Madhavan said, "Namaskar main hoon R Madhavan. Dhurandhar ke poore parivar ke aur se aap logo ka bohot bohot dhanyawad, aa logo ne hamare film ko itna pyar dikhaya. Hume samajh nahi aa raha hum apne aapko kese prakat karein. Haal hi mein hume pta chala hai ki kuch logo ko iss baat se takleef hui hai ki iss film ke ek scene mein Guru Gobind Singh ji ke dassam granth se kuch line bolte waqt mene ciggarette smoking kiya hai aur iss scene se unhe thens pohachi hai."

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